ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ANSLY opened at $114.97 on Friday. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

About ANSELL LTD/S

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

