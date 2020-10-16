ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ANSLY opened at $114.97 on Friday. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.
About ANSELL LTD/S
