Short Interest in ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Expands By 330.5%

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a growth of 330.5% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSMY. Commerzbank began coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

