Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 304.4% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,076,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

