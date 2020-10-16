Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 58.5%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $194.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

