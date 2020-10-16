Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ANZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.14. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

