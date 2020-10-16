Roth Capital Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target to $11.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 199.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $75.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.