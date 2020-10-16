Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of MDRX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 457,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

