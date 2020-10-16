HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

