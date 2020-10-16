Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

