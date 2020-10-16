Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $755.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.49. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 428,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,898,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

