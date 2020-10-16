Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,736,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

