Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $93.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

