Morgan Stanley Increases Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target to $16.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.