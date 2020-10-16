Morgan Stanley Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $87.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

