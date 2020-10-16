Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 851.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 152,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

