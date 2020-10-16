Knowles (NYSE:KN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

KN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

