North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $349,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

MAT stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

