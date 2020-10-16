North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,432 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

