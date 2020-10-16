North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 452.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe stock opened at $501.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

