North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.84 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

