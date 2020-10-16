North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

PSTL opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

