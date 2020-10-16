Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

