Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

