General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

