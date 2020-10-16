Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

