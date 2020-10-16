Brookstone Capital Management Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $91.19.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

