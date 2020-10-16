Brookstone Capital Management Has $428,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of F opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.