Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000.

FSKR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

