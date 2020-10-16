Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $536.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 687.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $540.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total transaction of $1,502,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

