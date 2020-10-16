Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $20,396,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

