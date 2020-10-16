Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 7.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $240.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

