International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 28,774.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $45.55 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.