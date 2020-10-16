3,727 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

