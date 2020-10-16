3,727 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latest News

Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Norfolk Southern Corp. Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management
General Electric Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management
Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in TJX Companies Inc
Brookstone Capital Management Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co.
Brookstone Capital Management Has $428,000 Position in Ford Motor
