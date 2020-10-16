RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $282.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $17,812,973. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

