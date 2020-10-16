CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 172.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $6.87 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

