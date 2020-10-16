The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. 140166 decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $377.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

