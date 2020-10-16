Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $208.80 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

