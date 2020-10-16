Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

