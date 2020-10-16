CX Institutional Has $92,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

ECL opened at $201.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

