RFG Advisory LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.35 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.