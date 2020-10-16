RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after buying an additional 411,201 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $120,118,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 438,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

