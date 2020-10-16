RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

