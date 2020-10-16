American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

AEP stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

