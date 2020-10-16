Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.20 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

