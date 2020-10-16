Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.19. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 1,081 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

