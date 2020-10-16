Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Gap Up to $44.14

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.14, but opened at $48.45. Concho Resources shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 48,331 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

