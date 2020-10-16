BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 179,755 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

