OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.68. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 2,568,658 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.18.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer.

