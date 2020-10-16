Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.77. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,848 shares trading hands.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 14,575 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 113,407 shares of company stock valued at $196,299 over the last 90 days.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.
