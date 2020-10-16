Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.77. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,848 shares trading hands.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 14,575 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 113,407 shares of company stock valued at $196,299 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.