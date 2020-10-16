Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.50

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 3928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.